TBI Searches for Five Fugitives Wanted on Drug Trafficking Charges in Wilson Co.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is searching for five fugitives in Middle Tennessee.

TBI says Ronald Jerome Gleaves, Fred Davonte McCathern, Travis S. Dubois, or Quomoesha R. Dubois are all wanted on felony drug trafficking and drug conspiracy charges related to meth and cocaine out of Wilson County.

Rebecca Dawn Griffith is also wanted out of Wilson County in connection to the same investigation. She’s also facing several charges, including Conspiracy to sell over 300 grams of Methamphetamine.

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipsToTBI@tbi.tn.gov if you have any information.