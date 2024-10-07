TBI Reports 2-Month-Old Truth Claybrooks Found Safe

UPDATE Oct 6, 2024 – The TBI reports that Truth Claybrooks has been located in Nashville and is safe.

Jayla and Jone Claybrooks have also been located Previously posted:

October 5, 2024 – An AMBER Alert has been issued for 2-month-old Truth Claybrooks, on behalf of the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Based on investigative information developed during the search for the baby, it is now believed he is in imminent danger, elevating the Endangered Child Alert to an AMBER Alert.

Truth has a medical condition that requires treatment. He weighs 20 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Truth is believed to be with his 17-year-old mother, Jayla Claybrooks and 16-year-old aunt, Jone Claybrooks, who ran away from home on October 4th.

If you have seen Truth or have information about his whereabouts, please contact the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-893-1311 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email