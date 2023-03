TBI Now Hiring: Criminal History Examiner

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking interested and qualified candidates for the following position.

CRIMINAL HISTORY EXAMINER 1

CRIMINAL RECORDS UNIT

1 Vacancy

TBI Headquarters – Nashville

Davidson County

Monthly Salary: $2,825 – $4,225

Job Duties: Responsible for performing entry-level criminal history examination work, to include verifying and updating criminal history information for dispositions, diversions, fingerprint submissions, and/or expungement orders. Performs background checks for local and/or state law enforcement agencies, Federal Firearm Licensees (FFLs), attorneys, court clerks, employment agencies, and the general public in compliance with state and federal laws. Translates and explains criminal justice terms, processes, procedures, and documentation. Enters and stores descriptive data, fingerprint cards, deceased records, and background check results in appropriate databases.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Two years of coursework at an accredited college or university. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time professional experience in a criminal justice setting may be substituted for the required education on a year for year basis to a maximum of two years.

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 44241. This position will remain posted from March 16, 2023-March 22, 2023 for five (5) business days.