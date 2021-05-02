TBI Investigating Nashville Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 20th District Attorney General Glenn Funk, and as outlined in the memorandum of understanding between his office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances of a deadly officer-involved shooting in south Nashville Saturday night.

The incident occurred behind a business in the 6700 block of Nolensville Pike, near the Concord Road intersection. Metro Police reported officers had been communicating with a subject at that location for several hours, and police negotiators and SWAT officers were also requested to the scene. The man, identified as Jacob Alexander Griffin (DOB 11/05/1997), at one point produced a gun and fired a shot while negotiation efforts continued.

Metro Police reported that Griffin discharged his firearm again, resulting in one officer firing his weapon. Griffin suffered a gunshot injury and was transported to a Nashville hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. No officers were injured during the incident.

Agents remained on the scene through Sunday morning, working to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and, instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

As a reminder, the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.