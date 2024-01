TBI is still searching for Kimberly Espana, now 17, who is missing from Nashville.

Kimberly has been missing since May 2022 and is believed to still be in the Nashville/Antioch area.

She’s 5’2″, 197 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Kimberly or have information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department at (615) 862-8600 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND!