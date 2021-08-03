TBI Agents Investigating Nashville Officer-Involved Shooting

By
Press Release
-
tbi news alert

At the request of 20th District Attorney General Glenn Funk, and as outlined in the memorandum of understanding between his office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the shooting of a man during an interaction with officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Tuesday morning.

Around 6 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of an active shooter at a business at 1530 Antioch Pike. Initial reports indicate the man, identified as Antonio D. King (DOB 07/19/1999), fired shots inside and outside the business, striking three employees. As King left the business, two officers encountered him at the intersection of Antioch Pike and Franklin Limestone Road, holding a gun. King refused to drop the weapon, and Metro officers fired, striking King, who subsequently died at an area hospital. The three employees who were struck by gunfire at the business were transported to a Nashville hospital, to be treated for their injuries.

TBI agents and forensic scientists are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

