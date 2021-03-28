TBI Agents Investigating Columbia Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting on Saturday morning in Columbia.

Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred at approximately 10:25 at the corner of Hatcher Lane and West Avenue, where a man drove his girlfriend, identified as Kristi Gail Black (DOB 7-31-80) to surrender to a Columbia Police Department officer on an outstanding warrant. When the man exited the vehicle to speak with the officer, Black reportedly climbed into the driver’s seat and accelerated. Her boyfriend attempted to stop her by reaching for the car’s ignition, but he wound up being dragged by the vehicle and run over. The officer then fired his service weapon three times through the car’s window, striking Black in the hand. She sped from the scene and later drove herself to Columbia hospital for treatment. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI Agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and, instead, refer questions of that nature to their respective department to answer as it sees fit.

As a reminder, the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.