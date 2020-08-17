TBI Agents Investigate Friday’s Officer-Involved Shooting in Williamson County

At the request of 21st District Attorney General Kim Helper, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances of an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in Williamson County.

Preliminary information from the scene indicates that deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a driver on suspicion of reckless driving, near mile marker 31 on I-840 in Williamson County. The driver wrecked the vehicle, and as he exited the car, pulled a handgun from his pants. Preliminary reports indicate one deputy fired at the subject, striking him in the leg. The man ran into a wooded area before being apprehended by deputies. He was treated at a local hospital and released, and was subsequently booked into the Williamson County Jail where he faces local charges. Authorities are still working to confirm the man’s identity. No deputies were injured during this incident.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, as TBI Special Agents work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence.

As in any case, TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for her consideration and review. As is our policy, the TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective department.

Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.