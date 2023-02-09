Taziki’s Mediterranean Café Makes Its Debut in Nolensville

Nolensville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taziki’s Mediterranean Café FINALLY opened its doors on Monday, Jan. 23. This has been a long time coming and Nolensville is already being very supportive.

Prior to the grand opening, Taziki’s hosted a private event and fundraiser with friends and family. All donated proceeds benefit the Nolensville Farmers Market and Taziki’s matched donations up to $2,000.

To celebrate its Grand Opening at 7221 Nolensville Road on Feb. 6, Taziki’s hosted an official ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. with the Nolensville Chamber of Commerce.

“My family and I have enjoyed being involved with this incredible community over the past seven years through the Nolensville Farmers Market,” said local owner/operating partner, Jose Cantu. “My dream to bring a Taziki’s to Nolensville began with the local Farmers Market, so I’m honored to give back to their programs and to serve the Nolensville community.”

Nolensville Taziki’s features a digital menu screen, a new quick and easy take-out tower, curbside pickup, a spacious outdoor patio, and of course, its fresh food that is made to order and bursting with bright Mediterranean flavors.

This grand opening marks the 10th Taziki’s in the greater Nashville area, the 19th in Tennessee, and the 103rd store opened systemwide.

Taziki’s in Nolensville will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.