Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe Brings Back Grilled Fish

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe has brought back its popular grilled fish offering for a limited engagement, featuring seasoned fish paired with signature caper-dill sauce. The seasonal menu item is available in both sandwich and feast formats at Taziki’s locations, with availability running through April 5, 2026.

Two Serving Options Available at Taziki’s

Customers can choose between two presentation styles for the grilled fish offering at Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe. The sandwich format features the grilled fish fillet served on a bun with toppings and accompaniments, providing a handheld option for the seafood dish.

The feast presentation showcases the grilled fish as an entrée served alongside complementary sides. This plated option allows diners to experience the fish as the centerpiece of a complete meal, with the homemade caper-dill sauce served alongside for dipping or drizzling.

Homemade Caper-Dill Sauce Features

The signature caper-dill sauce distinguishes this grilled fish offering from standard seafood preparations at Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe. The homemade sauce combines the briny tang of capers with the fresh herbal notes of dill, creating a flavor profile specifically designed to complement grilled fish.

Ordering Information and Availability Window

The grilled fish with homemade caper-dill sauce is available at Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe locations for order through April 5, 2026. Customers can place orders through the online ordering system at https://togoorder.com/web?id=188&#!/ for convenient pickup or delivery options.

