Taziki’s Launches “Summer Made Fresh” Campaign

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is kicking off summer 2026 with a new digital campaign called “Summer Made Fresh,” highlighting the brand’s made-to-order menu and fresh ingredient sourcing. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the “Summer Made Fresh” Campaign?

Launching in mid-May, “Summer Made Fresh” rolls out through a series of Mediterranean Fresh Summer Stories along with new in-store and digital creative. The campaign is designed to spotlight fan-favorite dishes while reinforcing the brand’s commitment to handcrafted, made-to-order food.

What Menu Items Are Featured in the Campaign?

The campaign highlights several signature and new offerings:

Turkish Meatball Gyro

Mediterranean Salad with Grilled Salmon and Balsamic Dressing

Scratch-made Hummus and Whipped Feta

Limited-time fresh-brewed Mint Iced Tea

How Does Taziki’s Source Its Ingredients?

Taziki’s partners with American family farmers to source produce locally whenever possible, while also importing select ingredients to stay true to its Mediterranean roots. The brand focuses on fresh, minimally processed ingredients across its menu, from housemade dips and gyros to fresh salads, pita, and sides.

What Ordering Options Does Taziki’s Offer?

Guests can order individual meals or choose from customizable Feasts and Family Feasts built to feed a group. Catering is also available, with menu offerings that may vary by location.

How Big Is Taziki’s Mediterranean Café?

Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Taziki’s has grown to 110 locations across 19 states. Entrepreneur magazine has recognized the brand as the number one Mediterranean franchise in the U.S.

For more information, visit Tazikis.com or follow the brand on Facebook or Instagram.

Source: Restaurant News