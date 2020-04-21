Taziki's Launches Market Essentials

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe has launched Taziki’s Market which will include an array of grocery items for guests to order online at tazikis.com and through the Taziki’s app. Taziki’s Market includes five categories: produce, meats, dairy/breads/dry goods, deli sides/dressings and beverages. Various amounts of these items will be available to order for delivery or pick-up beginning in Nashville, Richmond, Atlanta, Denver, and Memphis. Taziki’s plans to expand the program across their various other locations throughout the coming months.

“Taziki’s is focused on providing needed essentials for everyone adapting to COVID-19. When Taziki’s customers choose menu items for curbside or delivery, they now have the option to also add other important grocery items,” said Dan Simpson, CEO of Taziki’s Mediterranean Café. “Our customers expect freshness when they think of Taziki’s, that is why we’re rolling out new ways for them to conveniently get everything in one place.”

The new Taziki’s Market items include:

Small Fruit Bag: apples, oranges, a bag of grapes, and other seasonal berries that may include blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, for $15.

Small Veggie Bag: Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, roma tomatoes, onion, and a pint of housemade Greek or Balsamic Dressing, for $15.

Large Veggie Bag: Romaine lettuce, carrots, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, potatoes, onions, and seasonal vegetables that may include zucchini, squash, asparagus, for $30.

À La Carte Items: Taziki’s fresh proteins (in select stores) including chicken, beef, shrimp, and salmon, along with Taziki’s signature basmati rice, authentic pita bread, and penne and rotini pastas.

Beverages: Gallons of tea and lemonade

The restaurant’s savory favorites will be available in their newest market option called the Cold Pantry Bag ($30). This bag includes their signature scratch-made dips like Whipped Feta, Taziki’s Hummus, salsa, along with customer-favorite Taziki’s Pasta Salad with Baked Pita Bread. All of these offerings come in convenient pints and are perfect for week-long snacking during quarantine for families and singles, alike.