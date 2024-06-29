Taziki’s Sales & Guest Experience Skyrockets with Ovation

(June 26, 2024) – Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, known for its modern, made-to-order Mediterranean cuisine, has achieved significant success through its partnership with Ovation. Initiated in Q2 of 2023, the partnership enabled Taziki’s to integrate Ovation’s multi-unit operations feedback platform across all its corporate locations by the end of 2023. Now, Taziki’s has extended this powerful tool to its franchise locations in 2024, marking a major milestone in the brand’s dedication to growth and customer satisfaction.

After ordering in-store or online, guests answer two survey questions about their visit using a scale of five emojis. Positive feedback prompts further engagement like online reviews, while negative feedback gathers more details. Operators can respond in real-time with AI to resolve issues, and the platform summarizes feedback for immediate operational improvements.

The partnership has yielded impressive results — by enhancing Taziki’s ability to listen to and act on customer feedback, the brand is driving revenue growth and operational improvements. Key accomplishments include the following:

Better Reviews: Taziki’s has seen a 106% increase in reviews and a 30% reduction in negative feedback.

More Feedback: With 10,000 surveys completed each month, Taziki’s gains valuable insights into the guest experience.

More Guest Recovery: The platform has facilitated the recovery of 1,000 customers per month, strengthening customer loyalty.

Consolidated Feedback: Streamlined data collection and analysis have improved decision-making processes.

Revenue Growth: Enhanced guest satisfaction has contributed to increased sales.

Improved Operations: Actionable feedback has led to tangible operational improvements.

“At Taziki’s, we are committed to providing extraordinary food while making meaningful human connections. Our partnership with Ovation has allowed us to better understand our guests’ needs and continuously improve our offerings,” said Taziki’s CEO, Dan Simpson, echoing the sentiment of Ovation’s Zack Oates. “The insights gained have been instrumental in enhancing our guest experience and driving growth. We look forward to building on this success as we expand the use of Ovation’s tools across our franchise network.”

Ovation honored Taziki’s Mediterranean Café with the Excellence in Guest Experience Award at the 2024 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers Gala last month. This recognition underscores the brand’s dedication to listening to its customers and continuously striving to improve their dining experience.

To learn more about Taziki’s rapid growth and recognition as the “#1 Mediterranean Franchise in 2022” by Entrepreneur Magazine, visit TazikisFranchising.com. For more information about Taziki’s, visit tazikis.com. To learn more about Ovation and its innovative feedback solutions, visit ovationup.com.

About Ovation

Ovation is a guest experience platform for multi-unit restaurants that starts with a 2-question survey to drive revenue, streamline guest recovery, and easily improve operations. Thousands of restaurants, including leading brands like Big Chicken, MOOYAH, and Taziki’s, are using Ovation to get more feedback through frictionless surveys, recover guests through real-time communication, boost their online reputations, and improve through AI-driven insights. To discover how Ovation can transform your restaurant’s guest experience, visit ovationup.com and follow Ovation on LinkedIn.

Source: Taziki’s

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email