Taziki’s Offers FREE Dessert to Leap Year Babies

Leap Year Birthdays Can Celebrate with a FREE Dessert at Taziki’s Greater Nashville Area and Jackson TN Locations

Guests with a Leap Day birthday receive a FREE dessert (dine-in only) on Thursday, February 29th. Guests may enjoy a pack of Taziki’s delicious cookies, a piece of traditional baklava, or a piece of baklava cheesecake.

WHEN:Thursday, February 29th, 2024 (Leap Day)

WHERE: Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe, All Greater Nashville Area, and Jackson TN locations.

Guests must present a valid photo I.D. to receive the offer.

About Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Founded by Keith and Amy Richards in 1998, after a trip to Greece where they fell in love with the food and culture, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala. Taziki’s is a fresh celebration of the Mediterranean diet with a colorful menu that offers handcrafted, elevated, affordable fare the entire family enjoys. For the seventh year in a row, the Mediterranean diet has been ranked best overall diet in the U.S. News & World Report annual rankings. Much of the original menu is still the same, with added efficiency in the process and technology to make the brand a systems-driven, scalable operation. The brand now serves its elevated, modern Mediterranean fare to customers at more than 100 locations in 16 states. For more information, visit tazikis.com and follow Taziki’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

