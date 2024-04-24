Taziki’s Launches Crispy, Baked Falafel

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is giving its fans what they have been craving — starting Monday, April 22, 2024, across all locations, the brand is introducing its griddle-finished baked falafel.

Falafel has been the #1 requested item for the brand for years, but without fryers in the restaurants, it has been an elusive item. Now, the recipe has been perfected to be flavor-baked and griddle-finished to please every falafel fan. The better-for-you alternative to traditional fried falafel consists of a delicious blend of garbanzo beans and complementary herbs and spices perfectly baked into a plant-based, protein-packed street food. Serving as the ideal vegan and gluten-free option, guests can enjoy the baked falafel as an appetizer and on gyros, salads, and feasts.

Taziki’s encourages its guests to eat well and live the good life by providing fresh, healthy menu items aligned with a classic Mediterranean diet, which has been ranked No. 1 for the seventh consecutive year by the U.S. News and World Report.

With nearly 100 locations in the U.S., Taziki’s is the go-to place for a modern twist on Mediterranean fare. To learn more about this hyper-growth restaurant named “#1 Mediterranean Franchise in 2022” by Entrepreneur Magazine, visit TazikisFranchising.com . For more information about Taziki’s, visit Tazikis.com .

