Taziki’s Fan-Favorite Grilled Fish Dish Returns for a Limited Time

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is always finding ways to deliver high-end, modern Mediterranean flavors – and the brand has doubled down on its mission by bringing back a fresh fan favorite while introducing a delightful new dessert.

For a limited time, fans can treat themselves to a juicy cut of grilled fish on a sandwich – starting at $10.99 – or if they want to cut the carbs, they can order it as a feast starting at $12.49. Both options include a homemade caper-dill sauce that puts regular tartar sauce to shame. These lighter options – which make a perfect option for Lent – are available through April 21, 2024.

“We’re thrilled to bring back a long-time fan favorite, Grilled Fish with Homemade Caper-Dill Sauce,” said CEO Dan Simpson. “Guests who loved this item will be excited to enjoy it once more – and guests who haven’t tried it will be delighted by the layers of fresh flavors in this dish. Our Grilled Fish with Homemade Caper-Dill Sauce is an irresistible option for those seeking fresh, light menu choices.”

For Taziki’s fans with a sweet tooth, the new White Chocolate Lemon cookie will be just what they need after a healthy helping of grilled fish.

“We are also excited to offer a White Chocolate Lemon Cookie for a limited time,” Simpson said. “It’s a wonderful combination of a decadent white chocolate chip cookie highlighted with the bright, citrusy notes of lemon.”

With nearly 100 locations in the U.S., Taziki’s is the go-to place for an elevated, modern twist on Mediterranean fare. To learn more about this hyper-growth restaurant named “#1 Mediterranean Franchise in 2022” by Entrepreneur Magazine, visit TazikisFranchising.com. For more information about Taziki’s, visit Tazikis.com.

