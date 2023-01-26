Taziki’s Brings the Heat with Spicy Harissa Hummus and Chicken

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is ready to turn up the temperature in select markets this winter.

Beginning this week, the acclaimed fast casual Mediterranean brand will add a new line of Spicy Harissa items to the menu at its Atlanta, Birmingham and Nashville locations ahead of a systemwide release. A bold and fiery specialty, Taziki’s harissa sauce is made of red peppers and chiles blended with a variety of herbs, spices and olive oil for a hot and zesty flavor.

“I felt we needed to kick up some menu items with a little bit of spice,” said Taziki’s Founder, Keith Richards. “Adding harissa does just that. I’m positive the new Spicy Harissa Hummus and Spicy Harissa Chicken will become new favorites for those who want a touch of spice.”

Taziki’s created a Spicy Harissa Hummus and several new Spicy Harissa Chicken items to bring a bold new flavor profile to their menu. The new offerings headline a forthcoming new menu structure with more options and fewer categories for a refined customer experience.

“This fresh new take on some of our classic items fills a gap in our menuand gives our guests a way to ramp up the flavor on these Taziki’s favorites,” said Taziki’s CEO Dan Simpson. “We’re sure our guests will enjoy this new spicy flavor profile.”

The Spicy Harissa Hummus is Taziki’s traditional hummus blended with a special harissa sauce and topped with spicy chili oil for extra bold flavor and is served with pita chips or chilled veggies. The Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich is Taziki’s traditional chicken breast seasoned, grilled and tossed with harissa sauce and topped with American cheese and grilled onions, served with mayo on a kaiser bun with chips and choice of a homemade side.

Spicy Harissa Chicken can be enjoyed in a variety of ways; on a gyro, salad or feast.

To learn more about this hyper-growth restaurant named “#1 Mediterranean Franchise in 2022” by Entrepreneur Magazine, visit TazikisFranchising.com . For more information about Taziki’s, visit tazikis.com .

