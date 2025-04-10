Taziki’s Brings Back Grilled Fish with New Grecian Slaw

April 10, 2025 – Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, known for its fresh Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, announces the return of its popular Grilled Fish options, now available in both sandwich and feast preparations, each featuring the restaurant’s signature homemade caper-dill sauce.

The Grilled Fish is available in two preparations: as a sandwich served on a fresh bun with crisp vegetables and a side of chips, or as a feast platter accompanied by a Mediterranean salad and rice pilaf. Both options come with Taziki’s homemade caper-dill sauce, adding a bright, tangy complement to the fish.

Alongside the return of this customer favorite, Taziki’s is introducing a new side option – Grecian Slaw, a fresh and zesty alternative featuring crumbled feta cheese and parsley. This addition expands the restaurant’s selection of Mediterranean-inspired sides.

For more information or to place an order, visit www.tazikis.com or download the Taziki’s app.

