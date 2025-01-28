Taziki’s Brings Back Grilled Fish and Adds a Zesty Twist

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, the elevated fast-casual brand known for its fresh, Mediterranean-inspired dishes, is reeling in a fan-favorite, bringing Grilled Fish back to the menu for a limited time while introducing a zesty new side. From now until Sunday, April 20, Taziki’s guests can enjoy the brand’s Grilled Fish and new Grecian Slaw.

Pescatarians, health conscious diners or just those looking for a unique option can treat themselves to a filet of flaky white fish on a sandwich, starting at $10.99, or order the limited-time option as a feast with choice of basmati rice or roasted new potatoes and a side salad, starting at $12.99. All fish meals include a homemade caper-dill sauce that blends herby goodness with a touch of saltiness and brine.

The brand’s new, zesty slaw features a touch of fresh lemon flavor, topped with fresh parsley and crumbled feta. Not only a healthy option, it’s a celebration of the Spring season and the renewal it brings, letting guests continue to follow the brand’s ethos of savoring the moment, allowing everyone to ‘Live the Good Life.’ While the Grecian slaw pairs perfectly with the Grilled Fish Sandwich, slaw can accompany any of Taziki’s deli items including gyros, pitas, and sandwiches.

