Taziki’s Brings Back Fan-Favorite Tomato Basil Soup

(Nov. 7, 2024) – The chill in the air calls for something cozy, and Taziki’s Mediterranean Café has the perfect remedy. Back by popular demand, the fan-favorite Tomato Basil Soup with feta is once again gracing the menu at Taziki’s locations nationwide. Now through Jan. 26, 2025, guests can enjoy this flavorful, freshly made soup alongside the Mediterranean café’s other beloved dishes like the Street Gyro and Pasta Salad, both extended for a limited time due to popular demand.

Made fresh daily, the Tomato Basil Soup is a comforting blend of tomatoes, basil and a medley of spices, all finished with a sprinkle of feta for an extra savory kick. Pair it with a fresh salad or one of Taziki’s gyros for a perfectly balanced meal that hits the spot whether you’re dining in or grabbing something to go. Prices start at $5.49, and the soup is also available as part of a soup-and-salad combo, with pricing varying by market.

“Our Tomato Basil Soup is perfect for those crisp fall and winter days, and it pairs so well with one of our fresh salads or signature gyros,” said Dan Simpson, CEO of Taziki’s. “We’re always listening to our guests, and bringing back this annual fan favorite while extending the availability of our Street Gyro and Pasta Salad —both of which exceeded our sales expectations— is just another way we’re bringing more of what they love.”

Taziki’s is also rolling out its in-store gift card promo, just in time for the holiday season. For every $50 spent in-store on gift cards, guests will receive a $10 voucher to use on their next in-store purchase, so they can enjoy more of their Mediterranean favorites. It’s the perfect way to give the gift of good food (and treat yourself in the process). Check out tazikis.com for full terms and conditions.

Whether you’re a longtime Taziki’s fan or new to the menu, these limited-time offers deliver on flavor, comfort and holiday cheer. Don’t miss out on the Tomato Basil Soup and gift card promo, both available now through January 26.

To learn more about Taziki’s or visit the nearest location, visit tazikis.com.

Source: Taziki’s

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email