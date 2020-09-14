Taylor Swift to Premiere “Betty” from the Grand Ole Opry at the ACM Awards

Academy of Country Music®, announced Taylor Swift, will return to the ACM Awards® stage for the first time in seven years with a world premiere performance off her record-breaking new album Folklore at the 55TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™, a Night of Heart and Hits Live from Nashville.

Swift will perform “Betty” from the Grand Ole Opry House from her album Folklore, which has spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, tying her with Whitney Houston for the most cumulative weeks atop the chart by a woman in history.

Via Twitter, Swift stated, “Bout to show up at your party ACM Awards.”

This will be the first time for the show to not be held in Las Vegas but in Nashville. The ACM Awards Show will be broadcast from the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, and The Bluebird Cafe.

As previously announced, the 55th ACM Awards will also feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Tenille Townes, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Trisha Yearwood and more to be announced.

