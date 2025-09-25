Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party Of A Showgirl Comes To AMC Theatres

To celebrate the launch of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift is heading back to the big screen in movie theatres in the United States and around the world with TAYLOR SWIFT | THE OFFICIAL RELEASE PARTY OF A SHOWGIRL, beginning Friday, October 3 through Sunday, October 5. Tickets are on sale now for movie theatres in the United States at amctheatres.com and also at releasepartyofashowgirl.com.

The approximately 89-minute theatrical experience of TAYLOR SWIFT | THE OFFICIAL RELEASE PARTY OF A SHOWGIRL includes:

“The Fate of Ophelia” exclusive world premiere music video

Taylor’s never-before-seen personal reflections on songs from her 12th studio album

Behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot

Brand-new lyric videos

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE OFFICIAL RELEASE PARTY OF A SHOWGIRL will play at all 540 AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC) locations and thousands of other movie theatre screens in North America, including Cinemark and Regal in the U.S., Cineplex in Canada, Cinepolis and Cinemex in Mexico, beginning at 3 p.m. EDT.

AMC Theatres Distribution will also bring TAYLOR SWIFT | THE OFFICIAL RELEASE PARTY OF A SHOWGIRL to movie theatres in 100 additional countries or more outside of the United States. Initially, it will play in movie theatres on October 3, 4, and 5, in Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand. ODEON Cinemas and Cineworld will be showcasing this title, and it is likely to play on thousands more screens from additional movie theatre circuits. Tickets for showtimes in these 18 countries will go on sale starting Tuesday, September 23.

Other international territories not listed above are expected to play the experience at a later weekend date in October. More details about international dates and international tickets-on-sale information will be announced on or around October 3.

It is also expected to be available in select Dolby Cinema locations, and other branded Premium Large Format experiences.

Showtimes begin in the United States October 3 at 3 p.m. EDT; noon PDT; and simultaneously across many time zones around the world. AMC, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, is handling distribution through AMC Theatres Distribution, in partnership with Variance Films in the U.S., and Canada, and Piece of Magic Entertainment in other international markets.

This is the second collaboration between Taylor Swift and AMC Theatres Distribution, which launched in 2023 with the globally acclaimed TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film. That highly successful effort, which grossed more than $261 million at the global box office, was the highest-grossing concert film of all time.

At AMC, no trailers or ads at showtime

At AMC locations, TAYLOR SWIFT | THE OFFICIAL RELEASE PARTY OF A SHOWGIRL will begin promptly at the published showtime – there are no trailers or ads following the published showtime. Other circuits may play trailers before the show, and fans are encouraged to check with their local theatre about their trailer plans.

Singing and dancing

While normally prohibited during traditional showtimes, AMC guests are welcome to sing and dance during TAYLOR SWIFT | THE OFFICIAL RELEASE PARTY OF A SHOWGIRL. To help ensure everyone’s enjoyment of the show, guests may not stand on seats or block any aisles or stairs.

Accessible and affordable ticket pricing, refund policy

The standard AMC ticket price in the United States, including adult, senior and children’s tickets, is $12, plus tax. Online ticketing fees may apply. Standard upcharges will apply for premium experiences including Dolby Cinema, and other premium large formats. No free movie passes will be accepted. To discourage speculation on secondary-ticketing sites, there will be no refunds offered on ticket purchases.

AMC Stubs and AMC Stubs A-List

AMC Stubs members will earn points to their Stubs account as they normally do when buying tickets and concessions for this album debut listening event. However, due to the unique and limited nature of this special event, AMC Stubs A-List members may not use their membership to reserve tickets. Nor can AMC Stubs points be redeemed as a form of payment for these tickets.

Security and bag checks

AMC will be enhancing security at its U.S. theatres during the weekend of October 3, 4, and 5, and guests may be subject to bag checks.

AMC Theatres Distribution serving as the distributor

AMC Theatres Distribution is handling the distribution of TAYLOR SWIFT | THE OFFICIAL RELEASE PARTY OF A SHOWGIRL album debut listening experience, in partnership with Variance Films in the U.S., and Canada, and Piece of Magic Entertainment internationally. Along with exhibiting this theatrical album listening experience at its own theatres, AMC has already secured locations and screens with Cinemark and Regal in the U.S., along with Cineplex in Canada, and Cinepolis and Cinemex in Mexico. The title is expected to play at many more movie theatres in North America. In addition to ODEON Cinemas and Cineworld in Europe, AMC expects that numerous other international movie theatre operators will show this album listening experience in their theatres. More details about international exhibitors as well as international tickets being placed on sale will be available in the coming weeks.

Source: AMC Theatres

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email