Taylor Swift and Starbucks Collaborate for Drink Release

We talked about it on the Weekend Source and it seems the Swifties were on to something!

On Friday (the release of Taylor’s version of Red), Starbucks also announced a new release.

In the Starbucks app, they stated, “Calling all Starbucks lovers. Celebrate the launch of ‘Red (Taylor’s version)’ with her favorite drink, a Caramel Nonfat Latte (Taylor’s version).”

The drink will be available until January 3 and each drink will come with Taylor’s version drink sticker.

If you go inside the store, they will be playing Swift’s new album and Starbucks will be playing it exclusively to coincide with the drink release.

Swift shared on social media about the album, “Just a friendly reminder that I would never have thought it was possible to go back and remake my previous work, uncovering lost art and forgotten gems along the way, if you hadn’t emboldened me. Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours.”

Taylor Swift joins with Chris Stapleton for “I Bet You Think About Me.”

In a backstage interview at CMA Awards on Wednesday evening, Stapleton said about the duet, “They called and I answered.”

“Those are calls you pick up and say, ‘what shall I do? Okay, cool,’ that’s how that goes,” Stapleton continued. “The rest, they’ll have to tell you on their own time!”