Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Movie is Headed to Streaming

If you missed the concert, didn’t make it to the Era Tour movie, don’t worry -it’s headed to streaming.

Swift shared, “Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!”

And there’s more, the streaming version will have three songs that were cut from the original movie. Swift added, “Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer” and “Long Live” will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13.”

Swift has a break from the Eras Tour for the holidays. Several sources are saying that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will have a Tennessee Christmas as she plans to spend time in her Nashville home this holiday season.

 

