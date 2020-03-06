Taylor Swift calls Nashville home and she’s giving back.

“Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more is devasting to me,” said Swift in an Instagram story.

She continued, “I’ve made a donation to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.” The messaged was followed by a swipe up to donate to the fund you can find here.

Associated Press reports Swift donated $1 million dollars to the fund.

A tornado hit the Nashville area early Tuesday morning. Nashville Mayor John Cooper told News Channel 5 it was EF3 with winds up to 165 mph lifting debris 20,000 feet in the air and traveled 52 miles through Middle Tennessee. Many residents still remain without power and clean up crews continue to work clearing streets.