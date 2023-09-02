Taylor Swift Eras Tour Concert Film Coming to Local Theaters

If you were like me and couldn’t score a ticket to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert, here’s the next best thing. A film titled “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” will release to movie theaters nationwide on October 13th. The tour has shattered all concert sales records leaving so many fans wanting to attend the concert but unable to due to sold out concerts.

Taylor Swift shared on social media, “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at taylor.lnk.to/TSTheErasTourFilm. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged.”

AMC shared in a release that the TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film will play at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, at every AMC theatre location in the United States. Tickets are on sale now at AMCTheatres.com and Fandango.com.

The film will also be available at Regal and Cinemark theaters

Watch the trailer below.