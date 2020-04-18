Taylor Swift
photo from Taylor Swift Facebook

Taylor Swift has canceled all live performances for 2020.

Via Facebook, Swift shared, “I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”

All of Swift’s shows in the US and Brazil will be rescheduled for 2021. Dates for those shows will be announced at a later time.

Ticket holders will automatically be valid for the new dates. Those interested in a refund for the US Lover Tour, ticket refund will be made available on May 1 subject to Ticketmaster terms.

For more information, visit TaylorSwift.com.

Advertisement


Previous articleReport Alleges Former Titan Chris Johnson in Murder-for-hire Scheme
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at donna.vissman@williamsonsource.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here