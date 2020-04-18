Taylor Swift has canceled all live performances for 2020.

Via Facebook, Swift shared, “I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”

All of Swift’s shows in the US and Brazil will be rescheduled for 2021. Dates for those shows will be announced at a later time.

Ticket holders will automatically be valid for the new dates. Those interested in a refund for the US Lover Tour, ticket refund will be made available on May 1 subject to Ticketmaster terms.

For more information, visit TaylorSwift.com.