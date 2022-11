It appears the rumor is true! Taylor Swift just announced a U.S. tour with a stop in Nashville on Saturday, May 6th at Nissan Stadium.

The tour is called “The Eras Tour” and will be a journey through Swift’s musical career.

Opening acts will include Franklin-based Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, Muna, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams, and Owenn.

Tickets go on sale on November 18th. You can join the verified fan to purchase tickets earlier, find more information here.