Taylor Swift Announces Release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift took over Nissan Stadium this past weekend.

And while fans noted they hoped Nashville concerts would bring a surprise, Swift didn’t disappoint by announcing a rerecording of ‘Speak Now’, Taylor’s Version to be released on July 7th.

Swift shared at the concert, “I’m not wearing sleeves but I have some tricks up them,” she told crowd, before directing their attention to a large screen above the stage to reveal the news.“‘Speak Now’ comes out July 7th,”

Swift has been re-recording her first six albums after the masters werepurchased and sold by Scooter Braun. Now, Swift will own the new masters aka Taylor’s versions of the albums.

On social media, Swift shared, “Even though we have one last show in Nashville tonight I just have to post these photos causeeeee… it’s been WILD. I got to announce Speak Now (my version) is coming on 7/7, got to perform ‘Nothing New’ with boss genius/baby angel face @phoebebridgers for the first time, and have been so moved by these beautiful, generous Nashville crowds!!!”

‘Speak Now’ was first released in 2010 when Swift was 20 and includes “Mean” a song that won two GRAMMYS, one for Best Country Solo Performance, and Best Country Song in 2012.