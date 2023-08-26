Taylor Swift Announces ‘1989 Taylor’s Version’ to be Released this Fall

By
Donna Vissman
-
Photo courtesy of Nissan Stadium by Jessie Rogers

Taylor Swift’s fans “Wildest Dreams” are coming true as she announced “1989” Taylor’s version to be released this fall.

The announcement first came at her last show at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles during her concert.

On social media, Swift shared, “Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you 🔜! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind.”

Fans can preorder the album here. 

And for those who haven’t had a chance to see the Eras Tour yet, Swift added more dates. There will be more dates in North America in Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis in 2024. Find tickets here. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articlePhoto of the Day: August 26, 2023
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here