Taylor Swift Announces ‘1989 Taylor’s Version’ to be Released this Fall

Taylor Swift’s fans “Wildest Dreams” are coming true as she announced “1989” Taylor’s version to be released this fall.

The announcement first came at her last show at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles during her concert.

On social media, Swift shared, “Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you 🔜! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind.”

Fans can preorder the album here.

And for those who haven’t had a chance to see the Eras Tour yet, Swift added more dates. There will be more dates in North America in Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis in 2024. Find tickets here.

