Where to Go for Wine and Liquor Tastings

I grew up in a family of social drinkers. My parents had cocktail parties. We had wine with fine meals. And on vacations we tried the local mixed drinks. The best way to describe the view was “continental.” That means I was allowed to have a drink before I was 21. I became interested in wine, beer and liquor not as a way to gain a buzz, but for how they enhanced the flavors of the foods I was enjoying with them. I went to lots of tastings with my parents and my husband as I grew older. I learned that they were an excellent way to explore new cultures and learn what I liked and didn’t want to drink with my meals. Beverage tastings are now happening at many local liquor stores, in tasting rooms and on the local part of the Tennessee Whisky Trail.

Try Before You Buy Tastings

What better way to start a new year than to try new things. Recently, Saint Goose opened in Franklin in the old Onyx and Alabaster location. Co-owner Kate Ham is a certified sommelier through the Court of Master Sommeliers located in Torquay, United Kingdom. She hosts daily tastings and educational classes at the store to help customers gain a greater understanding and appreciation of “all things boozy and beautiful.”

Education is the purpose of the tastings and classes, but she likes to keep it light and fun, too. Liquor tastings have long had the reputation of being something pretentious, but they really aren’t. At Saint Goose, Ham even makes them a dash silly by doing pairings with everything from bagels to doughnuts to pie to Valentine’s Day delights.

Brinkmann’s Wine and Spirits in Brentwood calls their spirit tastings and classes “continuing education.” They even have a bar in the store where they gather with customers to share their knowledge and their friendship.

“This is our way of allowing guests to try before they buy,” they say on their website. “Not just handing someone a sample, but actually starting a dialogue: Where did this product come from, what goes into making it, what we experience when we taste it and why we think you may enjoy it, too. Our desire is to help you further your knowledge of products you know and love, and it also helps us see ways to expand that knowledge and enjoyment in the future.

Doing Your Own Wine Tasting

For those who like to do their own thing, JJ’s Wine Bar in Franklin is a unique place to do just that. Using unique wine-dispensing technology, glasses can be purchased by the taste, which is one ounce. They have 28 of these dispensers in service at any one time allowing customers to try different wines before filling their glass, or as a way to do your own taste testing. While an experienced sommelier can talk about how wines are made, what they should taste like and how they are made, in the end it is all about personal preference. Since they never keep the same wines in the machines, every visit is a new tasting experience.

Visiting the Makers

For those wanting to get closer to actual makers, Williamson County offers two places to try wine, three distilleries, and four craft breweries. All of them offer tastings to allow their guests to try before they buy. Or, at some facilities, to have some food and/or enjoy the beautiful setting where they are located.

Music artist Kix Brook’s Arrington Vineyard is the best known. They offer wine and also lots of events on their spectacular grounds with views of rolling hills. In the spring and summer, families can be found out on the grounds with picnics.

“Take a seat and indulge in [our] guided food and wine pairing [class],” says their website. “Taste through our seasonally inspired menu prepared by Simply Living Life paired perfectly with 2 oz pours of our award-winning wines. This experience also features the history of our property and a video of our wine-making process. The intimate and interactive setting allows you to ask questions you’ve always wanted to know about wine.”

Wines in the Fork offers “The Creekside Tasting Experience” in Leiper’s Fork. Beginning again in May 2023, surrounded by trees, the sounds of the creek and cool grass under your feet, this event blends food, wine, music and the great outdoors. They call it their “quintessential southern experience.”

Following the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, established in 2017 by the newly formed Tennessee Distiller’s Association, will lead to three distilleries in Williamson County: Company Distillery in Thompson’s Station, originally established as H Clark; Leiper’s Fork Distillery; and Wheeler’s Raid Distillery in Nolensville. Each of these distilleries is unique. Company Distillery merged with H Clark, which makes a killer Gin, and they are located in an old train station. Leiper’s Fork Distillery’s tasting room is housed in a 200-year-old building. Wheeler’s Raid offers not only tastings, but great live music.

Love craft beer or want to? Try Huckleberry Brewery in Franklin, Mill Creek Brewing Company in Nolensville, Curio Brewing Company in Franklin, or Common Law Brewing Company and Tap Room is in Spring Hill.