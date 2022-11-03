Taste Wine and Stroll Down Franklin’s Historic Main Street During This Charity Event

On Saturday, November 5, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. downtown Franklin will once again come alive with toast and cheers at Wine Down Main Street, a unique wine tasting event that takes place along Historic Main Street in Franklin, Tennessee. Voted the number one Charity Event for over 10 years in the Sizzle Awards, it’s considered the best night out all year: the streets are closed to traffic; wines, beers and spirits, provided by Lipman Brothers, are poured in the shops; food samplings are provided by area restaurants; and local musicians entertain you along the way.

Wine Down Main Street benefits Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee and has raised more than $2.3 million dollars since its inception in support of youth ages 5 –18 years old.

The luxury Harpeth Hotel will host VIP guests this year. The Harpeth, nestled on the banks of the Harpeth River, right in the heart of historic downtown Franklin, will treat VIP guests to signature cocktails as well as select Lipman Bros. wines, along with choice food selections, and the soulful sounds of Elecoustic Soul. Premium VIP tickets may be purchased for $200 and include a gift bag chock full of items such as gift certificates, wine, and jewelry. Premium VIP tickets also include access to 23 tasting stations and food tents along Main Street.

Advance tickets may be purchased at WineDownMainStreet.com. Tickets may also be purchased at the Franklin Clubhouse located at 129 West Fowlkes Street Franklin, TN 37064.

Event sponsors (as of October 5, 2022) include: Andrews Transportation Group; Banc Card of America; HCA TriStar; Publix Super Market Charities; United Healthcare; Berry Farms; Boyle; Town Center at Berry Farms; Buerger, Moseley & Carson; Claiborne & Hughes Rehabilitation Center; Loy Hardcastle; US Bank; White Bison Coffee; Carriage House Custom Homes & Interiors; Craft Body Scan; T.W.Frierson Contractors, Inc.; United Community Bank; and Zula & Mac Interiors + Boutique.

Sponsors receive numerous advantages ranging from marketing promotion to tickets and product placement opportunities. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Denise Carothers, Resource Development Director, Williamson County, at 615-628- 8188 or dcarothers@bgcmt.org.

Participating vendors (as of October 5, 2022) include: Bink’s Outfitters; boutiqueMMM; Evereve; Finnleys; Franklin Fine Jewelry; Harpeth Hotel (VIP);Hester & Cook; Johnnie Q; Olivia Olive Oil; Onyx + Alabaster; Posh Franklin; Puryear, Newman & Morton, PLLC; Rock, Paper, Scissors; Rooted from Yarrow Acres; Saint Goose Wine; Savory Spice Shop; Shuff’s Music; The Cellar on Main; The Registry; Twine Graphics; Vinnie Louise; and White’s Mercantile.

Participating restaurants (as of October 5, 2022) include: 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails; Americana Taphouse; Black Diamond Culinary; Buca di Beppo; Burger Dandy; Cabot; CoreLife Eatery; Corner Pub Cool Springs; Cracker Barrel; Franklin Bakehouse; Freda’s Catering and Creation; Gina’s Stone Fired Italian Pizzeria; Hogwood BBQ; Menu Maker Catering; MGC Wood Fired Pizza & BBQ; Nashville Dry + Heat Sauces; Papa C Pies; Puckett’s; Scout’s Pub; Tito’s Mexican Restaurant; Triple Crown Bakery; and White Bison Coffee.

Media Partners (as of October 5, 2022) include: Edible Nashville, Nashville House & Home & Garden; Southern Exposure; Williamson Herald; and Your Williamson.