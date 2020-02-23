Taste of Williamson, a food and social gathering featuring the region’s best local restaurants, national eateries, bakeries and chefs, returns to CoolSprings Galleria Sunday, March 8 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Presented by Nissan, the event helps United Way of Greater Nashville fund community impact programs.

United Way of Greater Nashville announced that Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson will return as honorary chair for this year’s Taste of Williamson.

“United Way brings together many partnerships that make our communities better and brighter for all,” Mayor Anderson said. “I am honored to support Taste of Williamson. The event provides valuable support to United Way and their partner agencies.”

The event is possible with the sponsorship and support of Nissan, CoolSprings Galleria, AlphaGraphics, SVMIC, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Tractor Supply Company, Publix, Big Visual Group, Coca-Cola, Your Williamson, Williamson Herald and Midwest Communications.

“The community is in store for a treat this year,” Mayor Anderson said. “We are happy to welcome twelve new restaurants and businesses to the event, a few of whom are new to our community.”

First-time participating restaurants and businesses include:

Returning participants:

Bishop’s Meat & 3

Blue Coast Burrito

Bonefish Grill

Buca di Beppo

Cajun Steamer

California Pizza Kitchen

Chicken Salad Chick

Chuy’s

Daily Dish

Drake’s

Franklin Burger Company

Franklin Café juice bar

Franklin Marriott Cool Springs

Gigi’s Cupcakes

Granite City Food & Brewery

Hilton Franklin Cool Springs

The Honeysuckle

Jim ’N Nicks Community Bar-B-Q

Kings Dining & Entertainment

Marco’s Pizza

Menu Maker Catering & Events

Nama Sushi Bar

Music City Popcorn

Newk’s Eatery

Sopapilla’s

Sportman’s Lodge

Taziki’s Café

Tiff’s Treats

Tito’s

Pueblo Real Mexican Restaurant

Triple Crown Bakery

During the event, guests will sample a variety of sweet and savory food offerings, from appetizers to desserts to cocktails.

United Way encourages the community to purchase advance tickets from their partner agencies listed at tasteofwilliamson.com. Tickets also can be purchased on the event website or by visiting CoolSprings Galleria Management Offices or United Way of Greater Nashville’s Franklin office. Advance tickets are $35 each and include two beverage coupons. The ticket price increases to $40 at the door.

Immediately following the event, ticketholders are treated to discounts during Taste Restaurant Week from March 9 through March 14. During Restaurant Week, ticketholders receive 10 percent off at participating establishments (excluding tax, alcohol and gratuity). Caterers extend a 10 percent discount on box lunches ordered during Restaurant Week and used within 30 days.

For more information, visit tasteofwilliamson.com or call 615.771.2312.