Taste of Franklin Event Returns in January

Franklin High School Parent Association announces the very popular fundraiser, Taste of Franklin, will return in 2022 and will be held on Saturday, January 29th from 4pm-7pm at Franklin High School.

The Franklin High School class of 2024 is sponsoring Taste of Franklin – a community event featuring local restaurant tastings from hip local restaurants, live music, and a silent auction with exciting prizes!

The event will feature more than 20 local restaurants, chefs and catering establishments that come together for ONE NIGHT as they sample their finest cuisine. Live music arranged by Country Content and lots of very generous silent auction items from various donors and vendors.

Tickets are $30, children 5 and under free, and can be purchased on GoFan.