From Target Corporate

As families continue to visit Target stores for the food, medicine and essential supplies they need, we’re committed to helping team members and guests stay safe and healthy. Today, we’re announcing additional social distancing and safety measures coming soon, including providing non-surgical face masks and gloves for team members to wear on the job, and monitoring—and metering when necessary—the number of people inside our stores nationwide.

“We’re incredibly proud of the commitment our more than 350,000 frontline team members have demonstrated to ensure millions of guests can count on Target, and we’ll continue to focus our efforts on supporting them,” says John Mulligan, Target’s chief operating officer. “The measures we’re announcing today are aimed at ensuring we are creating a safe environment for the guests who continue to turn to Target, while also providing our team with additional resources as they fulfill an essential service in communities across the country.”

Monitoring and metering in stores

It’s important that our guests have enough space to shop safely and comfortably. So beginning April 4, Target will actively monitor and, when needed, limit the total number of people inside based on the store’s specific square footage. If metering is needed, a team member will help guests into a designated waiting area outside with social distancing markers, while others will guide guests inside the store and keep things moving quickly and conveniently. It’s another step to encourage social distancing, on top of the signage, floor decals and audio messages already in place at our stores.

