Tank and the Bangas Announce Show at The Ryman

Acclaimed band Tank and the Bangas will embark on a headline tour across North America next year, kicking off January 14 in Kansas City, MO, including a stop at The Ryman on March 15th. Tickets are available here.

Last week, Tank and the Bangas released a deluxe version of their three-part spoken word project, The Heart, The Mind, The Soul, on Verve Forecast. The collection is getting a physical release which will feature a new bonus track, “Is It Me You’re Calling.” Listen/share the complete project here.

The physical offering includes an Indie Retail Sea Blue exclusive, as well as a D2C Neon Violet exclusive with a signed litho.

Each chapter of The Heart, The Mind, The Soul finds Tank working with a different producer—The Soul pairs her with acclaimed producer and jazz musician Robert Glasper, as well as Austin Brown and Brian London. The Heart finds Tank collaborating with James Poyser, and The Mind with Iman Omari.

“I want for poetry to get that much more respect and for even more young people to get into the expression of poetry,” Tank expresses. “I want it to be seen as even more cool again. Poetry has always been my first love because it loved me back, it loved me before music even. now I get to share more of that part of myself with the world, in hopes that you love it to. Everything in this world has its place, the HEART deals with matters of my heart, my relationships with men and the one with myself. The MIND lends itself to the things I think about living as a woman in this world, and the relationships I’ve gone back and forth in my mind about. And the SOUL is a form of subconscious and conscious free flowing poems about myself and the city that raised me.”

New Orleans-based Tank and the Bangas rose to prominence in 2017 following their unanimous NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest victory. Bringing their blend of poetry, R&B, gospel, and pop to a worldwide stage, Tank and the Bangas have been praised as one of the “best live bands in America” by NPR Music. In 2019, the band released their major label debut, Green Balloon, on Verve Forecast to widespread critical praise earning the band a Best New Artist nomination at that years Grammy’s. Their latest third studio album, Red Balloon received a nomination for “Best Progressive R&B Album” at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

