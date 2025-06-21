Tanger to Host Back to School Experience

Tanger Outlets Nashville invites students to refresh their school style at the Tanger + Crocs Back to School Stop, Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22 from noon – 5 p.m. As part of the center’s Summer of Savings program, this family-friendly experience brings unbeatable seasonal deals earlier than ever, plus exclusive giveaways and incentives to make back-to-school shopping anything but ordinary. At this interactive two-day event, guests will be able to stop by the Back to School Stop to upgrade their Crocs with free Jibbitz charms, customize a tote bag, snap a selfie and more. The first 100 visitors each day will receive a free Jibbitz from Crocs.

All summer long, Tanger Nashville is the go-to destination for the best deals on everything students, teachers and parents need to head back in style, such as the season’s hottest trends, backpacks, lunchboxes, water bottles and more. On top of everyday value, Tanger Nashville’s Summer of Savings continues through August, with weekly deals on everything shoppers need this summer—from vacation must-haves and travel gear to athleisure and the hottest accessories.

Tanger Nashville is located at 4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy, Antioch.

