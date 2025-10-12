Tanger Outlets Nashville will Host Fall Events

Tanger Outlets Nashville invites shoppers, their families and four-legged friends to festive events happening on The Green this month, in celebration of autumn’s arrival. On Saturday, Oct. 18, from noon – 3 p.m., furry friends are the star of the show at Barktober Fest. Pups and their people are invited to dog-friendly activities like a costume contest and agility course. Humans can join in on the fun with games, caricature artists, music and more— no dogs required. Then, families can bring blankets and settle in for an outdoor screening of the movie musical “Wicked” on Friday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m., just ahead of the sequel’s release in November.

All October events will also spotlight TangerPink with special “Pink” activities supporting awareness and donations for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Throughout October, shoppers are encouraged to donate $10 through Tanger.com and receive a TangerPink card which offers 25% off a single item at participating retailers.

Barktober Fall Fest

Saturday, Oct. 18 from noon – 3 p.m.

Fall Movie Night: Wicked

Friday, Oct. 24 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Tanger Nashville is located at 4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy, Nashville.

