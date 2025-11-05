Tanger Outlets Nashville to Host Holiday Tree Lighting Event

The holiday season is officially arriving at Tanger Outlets Nashville. Beginning in November, guests will find festive décor, holiday music and big holiday savings. Guests can enjoy Santa moments and themed festivities all season long, including the center’s marquee seasonal event: the Holiday Tree Lighting on Nov. 7 from 5 – 8 p.m.

Presented by Wilson Bank & Trust and J. Crew Factory, the Holiday Tree Lighting will feature family holiday activities starting at 5 p.m., including DIY ornaments, a “Reindeer Magic Dust” station, and festive entertainment from LaVergne H.S. Cheerleaders and Salvation Army Band. Nashville Ballet will also perform its celebrated, mini version of Nashville’s Nutcracker. Then, at 6 p.m., guests can experience the lighting of the beautiful 48′ LED Holiday Tree, illuminated with thousands of sparkling lights.

Santa photos for the whole family will be available at Tanger Nashville from November 8 to December 23, in the suite next to Journeys and Claire’s. Families can swing by Old Navy, Vineyard Vines, Carter’s, and more to grab holiday-matching PJs before their Santa photo session. Appointments available at tangersanta.square.site.

Just in time for the holidays, savvy shoppers can further stack the savings with Tanger Deal Days, Nov. 1–23, which offers an additional 15-25% off select brands, including Ralph Lauren, Old Navy and Under Armour. From cozy winter styles, designer handbags and stylish footwear to beauty, home and tech gifts, Tanger Nashville has the perfect finds for everyone on the nice list.

