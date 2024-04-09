Tanger Outlets Nashville to Celebrate Earth Day

Earth Day is April 22, and Tanger Outlets Nashville invites the community to celebrate with a fun-filled, family-friendly Earth Day Celebration and Bee Workshop on Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in an informational and fun bee workshop and enjoy DIY flowerpots, a honey tasting and face painting!

Tanger Nashville will also partner with Soles4Souls to host a shoe donation drive throughout the day and into the week. Guests are encouraged to donate new or gently used shoes to encourage sustainability and giving!

Tanger Nashville proudly partners with urban beekeeping company Alvéole to house 10,000 bees in a rooftop hive as part of its ongoing effort to increase the greater bee population locally and around the globe. These pollinators play an important role in contributing to a healthy, balanced ecosystem, and the community is welcome to follow along at https://myhive.alveole.buzz/tanger-outlets-nashville as Tanger kicks off its 2024 bee season. ​