Tanger Outlets Nashville Supports Breast Cancer Awareness in October

Tanger Outlets Nashville will turn its Center “pink” this October, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Visiting shoppers can expect pink lighting, decorations, and special events at the center, including the Antioch Marching Band performing on Oct. 4, a “Pink Corner” at the center’s Barktoberfest.on Oct. 18 and Family Movie Night going “Wicked Pink” on Oct. 24, along with additional Tanger Around Town events.

Throughout the month of October, shoppers are also encouraged to donate $10 through Tanger.com and receive a TangerPink card offering 25% off a single item. Participating retailers include more than 90 of Tanger’s top brands, such as Ralph Lauren, J. Crew, Pottery Barn, Under Armour, and Banana Republic. All donations made via Tanger’s online donation campaign directly benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF), the largest private funder of breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer research in the world and the highest-rated breast cancer research organization in the country.

At Tanger centers nationwide, 100% of donations from both local and national fundraising efforts will go toward breast cancer research and programs.

The annual TangerPink campaign has raised over $19 million since 1994 in support of breast cancer efforts. Through our partnership with BCRF since 2011, Tanger has funded over 95,000 hours of lifesaving research.

Donate directly to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® at tanger.com/pink to receive exclusive offers from Tanger Nashville retailers.

Tanger Outlets is located at 4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy, Nashville, TN 37013.

