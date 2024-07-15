Tanger Outlets Nashville Hosts Back-to-School Celebration During Tax-Free Weekend

Tanger Outlets Nashville invites shoppers to kick off the start of the school season in style with its Back-to-School Celebration on Friday, July 26 – Sunday, July 28 from noon – 4 p.m. each day, which also coincides with Tennessee’s Tax-Free Holiday. While shopping the latest looks and best deals from top brands including Nike, Crocs, J.Crew and Gap, families can celebrate with an array of fun-filled activities, games, giveaways and more face-painting, tie-dye and DIY friendship bracelets.

Tanger’s mix of leading brands and local shops showcases the latest trends and classic styles for students of all ages to put their best foot forward in the classroom – all at unmatched value. TangerClub adds even more savings with exclusive deals for members, including the Back-to-School TangerStyle offering, available Aug. 1 – 25. For a complete list of sale offerings, please visit tanger.com/nashville.

