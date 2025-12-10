Tanger Outlets Nashville Extends Hours for Last-Minute Holiday Shopping Through Christmas Eve

The countdown is on, and Tanger Outlets Nashville,4060 Cane Ridge Parkway, is making it easy for last-minute shoppers to check off their holiday lists with extended hours and daily deals during the final week of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Featuring trending styles, cozy favorites and top brands such as Toys “R” Us, Nike, Old Navy, Ralph Lauren and Under Armour, Tanger Nashville is the destination for thoughtful holiday gifts at unbeatable prices.

Now through Dec. 23, families and their furry friends can take photos with Santa at the suite near Journey’s. Walk-ins are welcome; and appointments are available at tangersanta.square.site. Attendees are also invited to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the Toys for Tots drop-off box inside the photo studio. There will be another Toys for Tots drop-off box inside Tanger Nashville’s Toys “R” Us seasonal pop-up shop.

WHEN:

Saturday, Dec. 13 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 20 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 21 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 22 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 23 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Christmas Day, Dec. 25 CLOSED

Friday, Dec. 26 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email