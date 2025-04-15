Tanger Outlets Nashville Announce New Addition to Management

Tanger Outlets Nashville announced the newest addition to its management team. Rachel Fives has been named General Manager for the growing center, known for its collection of nearly 60 premier brands and restaurants including ULTA Beauty, Nike, Pottery Barn Outlet, Shake Shack, Prince’s Hot Chicken and Crumbl Cookie.

Fives will oversee the day-to-day management and leasing efforts of the center. She will be instrumental in leading the team and continuing to drive sales at the center as she oversees property management and customer experience.

“Rachel is a seasoned Tanger veteran with a proven track record of success,” said Tanger’s Regional Marketing Director Lauren Krumlauf. “As the previous General Manager of Tanger Daytona Beach, she is well-equipped to lead Tanger Nashville as it enters a new season of growth and continues to enrich the community.”

Fives is an accomplished commercial property management professional with over 20 years of experience in the industry. She brings a wealth of expertise, having previously served as the General Manager of Tanger Daytona Beach since 2022. In her new role, Rachel is passionate about driving traffic and sales for retail at Tanger Nashville while also engaging deeply with the local community to create meaningful connections and opportunities.

Fives holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a focus in marketing from the University of Central Florida. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated strong leadership skills, a strategic vision for property management and a dedication to enhancing the guest experience. Her professional journey is marked by a commitment to excellence, as well as a deep understanding of the retail environment and the importance of fostering collaborative relationships with brand partners and community stakeholders.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email