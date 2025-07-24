Tanger Outlet Announces Three New Stores

Tanger Outlets Nashville continues to grow its roster of sought-after retail offerings with the addition of Johnston & Murphy Factory Store, Buckle and HEYDUDE, all opening this summer and into the fall. These new stores reflect Tanger’s continued commitment to delivering value and style for every shopper, providing the community with more variety and the best deals on the brands they love.

“Bringing Johnston & Murphy, Buckle and HEYDUDE to Tanger Nashville adds even more depth and variety to our retail lineup,” said Kathy Devine, Marketing Director at Tanger Nashville. “With easy access off I-24, our center is fast becoming a go-to destination for both Middle Tennessee locals and visitors. Whether shoppers are looking for elevated classics or casual everyday style, they’ll find quality brands and great value just a short drive away.”

Opening soon in the 2,700-square-foot space next to Kate Spade New York, Johnston & Murphy Factory Store will bring Tanger Nashville shoppers a lineup of its classic shoes, leather goods, apparel and accessories. A staple in American footwear and menswear, the Nashville-based brand combines heritage design with modern innovation, having been the footwear of choice for every U.S. president since 1850.

Offering a unique mix of on-trend clothing, shoes and accessories, Buckle caters to style-conscious men and women who enjoy expressing individuality through fashion. Opening this summer in a 5,000-square-foot location next to Ariat, Buckle carries a wide selection of fits, styles and finishes from top denim brands and exclusive-to-Buckle denim labels like BKE, Buckle Black and Outpost Makers. The retailer is known for creating the most enjoyable shopping experience possible for guests by offering free hemming, gift packaging, personal styling and other exclusive services.

HEYDUDE is a Massachusetts-based brand that designs comfortable and versatile footwear and accessories for men, women and children. As one of the fastest-growing casual footwear brands in the country, HEYDUDE has a rapidly expanding fanbase, quickly becoming a go-to shoe not only for the day-to-day, but for peak life moments of sharing good times with family and friends. Bringing comfy, airy and light “slipper-like” shoes to Tanger Nashville this summer, the 1,900-square-foot store located next to Victoria’s Secret will carry a wide breadth of product, including HEYDUDE’s iconic Wendy and Wally shoes, as well as new seasonal styles.

The 290,000-square-foot center features more than 50 retail stores offering real style and everyday savings. Shopper-favorite brands at Tanger Nashville include Ulta Beauty, J. Crew, Coach, Nike, Pottery Barn Outlet and Adidas. Guests can fuel their shopping trip with delicious options such as Shake Shack, Prince’s Hot Chicken and Crumbl Cookie. For a full store listing and map, as well as directions, events and scoop on the latest sales, visit tanger.com/nashville.

