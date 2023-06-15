Tanger Nashville Announces New Additions to Management Team

Tanger Outlets announces the appointment of Mackenzie Reagan as Marketing Director and Michael Lewis as Operations Director of Tanger Nashville. The six-building, 290,000-square-foot, open-air shopping center is slated to open in fall, 2023 and will be located on a 32-acre parcel along I-24 in the Century Farms development. Tanger Nashville will bring best-in-class offerings and experiences, providing a reimagined outlet shopping destination that reflects the vibrancy of the area, while serving as a gathering place for locals and visitors to the greater Nashville community.

Reagan will play an active role in launching the new Nashville retail development. With more than 10 years serving within the Nashville hospitality industry and seven years background in customer experience and program management, Reagan is well equipped to lead marketing initiatives at Tanger Nashville. She will be responsible for promoting the center and its retailers; fostering a sense of community by building relationships; and creating sponsorship and media opportunities that will further establish Tanger as a first-choice shopping destination and experience.

Most recently, Reagan served as Brand Development Director for Leiper’s Fork Distillery where she helped launch the brand in various new markets across the south and overseas. The Nashville native looks forward to delivering an exceptional customer experience for every guest that visits Tanger Nashville.

Lewis brings over 10 years of facilities and operations management experience to the Tanger team. He will be responsible for the development and execution of all operational facets of the Nashville center— including physical operations, overseeing general and preventative property maintenance, construction coordination, public safety, housekeeping and other contracted services.

Prior to joining Tanger, Lewis served as the Operations Director for Simon Property Group at Opry Mills. Before pursuing a career in operations, Lewis served as a Firefighter and Paramedic for the Milwaukee Fire Department. Outside of work, Lewis serves on the Board and as a Business Development Manager for U.S. Operations of a Ukrainian nonprofit.

“Mackenzie and Michael bring decades of experience and both have a results-driven mindset— making them excellent additions to our management team,” said Tanger Nashville General Manager Kendall Merrick.

“We are eager to tap their valuable expertise and industry knowledge for fresh ideas as we approach the slated opening.”