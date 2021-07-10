Tamale Joe’s Sets Open Date for Franklin Location

Tamale Joe’s, a fast-casual Mexican food restaurant, specializing in a 100-year-old tamale recipe, will open at 2000 Mallory Lane next to Dick’s Sporting Goods in Franklin.

The restaurant will have its official grand opening on Saturday, July 31. A ribbon-cutting event with Williamson Inc will take place on Tuesday, August 3 at 3 pm. Via the website, it states, you can experience the tamale tradition passed down from generation to generation from Grandma Dona Casi to Jose Morales, the one and only Tamale Joe.

The menu is built on the foundation of two cultural classics, the red pork chili and green Verde chicken with the following menu items; Doña Casi’s Red Pork Chili, Doña Casi’s Green Verde Chicken, TJ’s Slow-Cooked Brisket, TJ’s Southwestern Chipotle, TJ’s Jalapeño Cheese, TJ’s Poblano Cheese, and TJ’s Vegan Veggie.

Other items featured on the menu include tacos, burritos, salad, chicken, and steak quesadillas, all served with cilantro rice or a choice of black or pinto beans.

Tamale Joe’s is currently hiring for bartender, cook, or service team member. Find the application here.

Find the latest updates for Tamale Joe’s on Instagram.