Tamale Joe’s Sets Open Date for Franklin Location

Tamale Joe’s, a fast-casual Mexican food restaurant, specializing in a 100-year-old tamale recipe, will open at 2000 Mallory Lane next to Dick’s Sporting Goods in Franklin.
The restaurant will have its official grand opening on Saturday, July 31. A ribbon-cutting event with Williamson Inc will take place on Tuesday, August 3 at 3 pm. Via the website, it states, you can experience the tamale tradition passed down from generation to generation from Grandma Dona Casi to Jose Morales, the one and only Tamale Joe.
The menu is built on the foundation of two cultural classics, the red pork chili and green Verde chicken with the following menu items; Doña Casi’s Red Pork Chili, Doña Casi’s Green Verde Chicken, TJ’s Slow-Cooked Brisket, TJ’s Southwestern Chipotle, TJ’s Jalapeño Cheese, TJ’s Poblano Cheese, and TJ’s Vegan Veggie.
Other items featured on the menu include tacos, burritos, salad, chicken, and steak quesadillas, all served with cilantro rice or a choice of black or pinto beans.
Tamale Joe’s is currently hiring for bartender, cook, or service team member. Find the application here.
Find the latest updates for Tamale Joe’s on Instagram.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.