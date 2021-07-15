Tamale Joe’s Opens in Franklin

Tamale Joe’s, a fast-casual Mexican food restaurant, specializing in a 100-year-old tamale recipe, is holding its soft opening at 2000 Mallory Lane next to Dick’s Sporting Goods in Franklin.

The restaurant shared via Facebook that they are officially open every day at 11am, offering a limited menu prior to their grand opening on July 31.

The limited menu consists of Gourmet Tamales with three options, two entree selections, chips and salsa, guacamole, and queso, Mexican rice, and frijoles.

DOÑA CASI’S RED PORK -classic pork tamale smothered in red chili sauce

TJ’S BRISKET- beef brisket tamale, featuring Oh My Joe! Classico

TJ’S PICADO TACO- beef, pequino pepper, potato, poblano

TJ’S STREET TACOS -2 tacos + side or 3 tacos • chicken, classic or steak

The restaurant will have its official grand opening on Saturday, July 31. A ribbon-cutting event with Williamson Inc will take place on Tuesday, August 3 at 3 pm. Via the website, it states, you can experience the tamale tradition passed down from generation to generation from Grandma Dona Casi to Jose Morales, the one and only Tamale Joe.

Tamale Joe’s is currently hiring for bartender, cook, or service team member. Find the application here.

Find the latest updates for Tamale Joe’s on Instagram.