Tale of Mayfield Family Cemetery Restoration Comes to an End

Recently, the restored Mayfield Family Cemetery in Brentwood, Tennesse was formally blessed with family and community members in attendance. This event was the ending of a two-and-a-half-year historic preservation and restoration project overseen by Kathy Greaves of the Brentwood Historic Commission.

At the blessing, Sandra Curtis gave information on the history and preservation of the cemetery, Carolyn Christian Martin shared the history of the Mayfield family, and a poem was read by another Mayfield descendent, Gail Bennett. The blessing was given by local Pastor Josh Huisman of the New Hope Community Church.

The story of Mayfield Cemetery began in the early 1800s. Located on farm land once belonging to Brentwood’s first known white settlers in the area, it had become overgrown and more or less forgotten until about three years ago when Robert and Melissa Beckham bought the land and then began looking into moving the cemetery to the back of the property and restoring it so they could build a home on the land. That was when a controversy began that led to the restoration of the graveyard.

According to an article in the The News, at the time of the Beckham’s petition, they said that they would, “assume legal and financial responsibility for moving the cemetery and would also restore and maintain the cemetery which, according to a member of the Mayfield family, has had no maintenance other than having the grass cut over the past 30 years. …The Beckhams also planned to create a new driveway for the home so that the existing driveway could be used by [Mayfield] family members to visit the new cemetery site without having to come in contact with the homeowners.”

The 20-by-30-foot cemetery located on Wilson Pike houses an estimated 25 graves, 11 of which were known at the time of the controversy. Many of the markers and monuments were long overgrown, broken and crumbling. However, the daughter-in-law of Southerland Mayfield, thought to be the first white landowner in the area, who was the wife of Dr. George Mayfield, Andrew Jackson’s personal physician, is buried on the land along with some of George’s children.

At the time of the initial controversy, Melissa Beckham told the Williamson Herald, “My whole issue with this all along was it’s completely been abandoned by the city, the historical commission and the family. I have met with quite a few family members, and … most of them were on board with my plan because they just know that they’re scattered all over, and none of them really want to take the responsibility by themselves on their own to handle the upkeep and the maintenance and the restoration that would need to take place.”

Response from the historic commission was not what Beckham expected, as the property had been neglected for so long. The commission responded with a letter that said they felt the move would be “disrespectful to those buried there” and that it would set a bad precedent.”

Finally, the Beckhams gave up the fight and chose to sell the land. This caused the Historical Commission and the family to take action toward the clean-up and repair of the graveyard.

Eventually, a fundraising drive was started by Mayfield family descendants and Citizens for Brentwood Greenspace, a tax deductible non-profit 501(C)(3) corporation. All monies raised were used to clean up the graveyard, including removing invasive ivy, rehabilitating or removing dead trees in the area, repairing and cleaning headstones, building a fence around the space, and any other preservation activities as needed. Many of the headstones in the cemetery were repaired by United States Army Veteran Jeanna Spain Bradley.

Present at the recent dedication ceremony were DeAnn Killion, Carolyn Christian Martin, and Sandra Curtis, all Mayfield descendants. Killion and Martin are also members of the Robert Cooke chapter of the DAR, with Curtis in the Traveler’s Rest DAR chapter, and all three are in the Col. Thomas Hart Benton Chapter of Daughters of 1812.