Takumi Hibachi Grill in Franklin Hosting Soft Opening

The new hibachi grill restaurant in Franklin located at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard is now open, according to its owners. The restaurant is currently hosting a soft opening, with a grand opening to be announced later.

Owned by TN Brothers, LLC they shared why they wanted to have a spot in Franklin, “Franklin is a great place for residential and commercial. It is a growing city, and the founders of TN Brothers are restaurant owners in various cities, including Franklin. It is a great honor to serve our business here in Franklin, TN.”

Inside, there is seating for just over 200 patrons, and the menu offers a selection of sushi from traditional rolls to the Takumis sushi taco roll, which consists of spicy tuna, nacho sauce, green onion, eel sauce, and spicy sauce.

Entree selections include Toyko-style crispy chicken, oven-baked salmon, and Chilean sea bass. You can select from a range of proteins – chicken, shrimp, fish, and steak or a combination with vegetables for the hibachi grill.

Soft opening hours will continue through March.

Monday – Thursday – 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 pm lunch

Dinner – 4:30 – 9:30 pm

Friday – Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 pm lunch

Dinner 4:30 – 10:00

Sunday – 12:00 pm – 9:00 pm